Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after 2 seasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired coach Brad Larsen after two seasons without a playoff appearance. The Blue Jackets were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after going in with expectations to contend. They finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 teams in the NHL. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen called the season extremely disappointing and said the responsibility for that lies with the entire organization. He also announced goaltending coach Manny Legace will not return. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.