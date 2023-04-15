Lampard’s Chelsea loses again as Brighton rallies to win 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Frank Lampard’s disappointing start to his second spell as Chelsea manager has continued as the team lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in the Premier League. Julio Enciso’s 69th-minute, long-range piledriver secured victory for the visitors. Brighton outplayed Chelsea as Lampard rang the changes for a match taking place between his team’s home-and-away games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Lampard has taken charge of three games since coming in as interim manager following the firing of Graham Potter and he’s lost all of them. First there was a 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton last weekend before a 2-0 defeat at Madrid on Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.