Tigers rally from 5 down, Cabrera walks off Giants in 11th

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off single in the 11th inning gave the Detroit Tigers the final push in their rally from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6. Taylor Rogers started the 11th with a wild pitch. That moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Cabrera’s bouncer up the middle was his 3,905th career hit and scored Torkelson. Chasen Shreve got the win as five Detroit relievers combined to pitch seven shutout innings. The Giants’ Anthony DeScalfani allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

