Tottenham’s top-4 hopes hit with 3-2 EPL loss to Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have been dented after a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth following Dango Ouattara’s stoppage-time winner. A wild game was won by the visitors after goals by Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke were added to by substitute Ouattara. It earned the Cherries some revenge after their late pain in the reverse fixture in October. It capped a bad afternoon for Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini who substituted substitute Davinson Sanchez after the defender’s poor 23-minute cameo and saw his aggressive tactics cost his team. Tottenham remained in fifth but has Aston Villa just three points behind.

