Watkins scores 2 more, Villa beats Newcastle 3-0 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins proved too hot to handle for the best defense in the Premier League as he scored two goals and set up another in a 3-0 win over Newcastle. Watkins’ latest brilliant performance came in front of England coach Gareth Southgate. Watkins is in the form of his life and took his tally to 11 goals in his last 12 league games stretching back to Jan. 21. He made it 2-0 in the 64th minute and added a third in the 83rd from a close-range shot. Watkins also hit the post, had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside and set up Jacob Ramsey for the 11th-minute opener.

