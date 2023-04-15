What to know entering the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday

Here’s a rarity: All five teams from one division are going to the NBA playoffs. And they pulled that off in a year where a division champion almost didn’t get there. All five teams from the Pacific Division have made the NBA playoffs. The postseason opens Saturday and those five teams are Sacramento, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s the first time an entire division has made the playoffs since 2015.

