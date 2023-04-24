AP source: Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken finger

A person familiar with the injury says Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t publicly release details. Fox got hurt late in Game 4. He remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost the game 126-125. The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

