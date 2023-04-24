Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:50 PM

A’s move Japanese rookie Fujinami to bullpen

KTVZ

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics rookie pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is being moved to the bullpen after struggling in his first four major league starts. A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that the Japanese right-hander would be available for relief duty starting Tuesday. Fujinami is 0-4 with a 14.40 ERA. He allowed eight runs on seven hits, with three walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches in 2 1/3 innings during Saturday’s 18-3 loss at Texas.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content