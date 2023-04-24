Atalanta eyes return to Europe after beating Roma

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta has boosted its chances of returning to Europe after beating visiting Roma 3-1. Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead before the break after being set up by Duvan Zapata. Then Rafael Toloi doubled the advantage midway through the second half. After Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Roma, Teun Koopmeiners immediately restored the two-goal advantage following a goalkeeping blunder by Rui Patricio. Seventh-placed Atalanta moved within two points of sixth-placed Inter Milan and the Italian league’s Conference League spot. Roma remained fifth, level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan, and four points ahead of Atalanta.

