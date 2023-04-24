Bassitt wins but leaves with sore back, Jays beat White Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched 6 1/3 innings before leaving because of a sore lower back, Cavan Biggio hit a three-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. Toronto has won 13 of 19. Bassitt (3-2) allowed two runs and three hits to win back-to-back starts for the first time with the Blue Jays. He called manager John Schneider and the trainer to the mound in the seventh after bouncing his first pitch to Luis Robert Jr.

