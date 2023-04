CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Taylor remembers his draft experience as a player in 2007. Now, he’s set to participate in his fifth draft as Cincinnati Bengals coach. The NFL draft kicks off Thursday night. Taylor and the Bengals own seven picks, including the 28th overall selection.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.