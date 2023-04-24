Coach Stellini leaves Tottenham, Mason in charge

LONDON (AP) — Cristian Stellini has left his position as Tottenham interim coach. Club chairman Daniel Levy says Ryan Mason will take over as the coach. Levy described as “wholly unacceptable” the 6-1 rout by Newcastle on Sunday in the English Premier League. Levy says “It was devastating to see.” Stellini was the assistant of former manager Antonio Conte, who left Tottenham by mutual agreement last month. He managed just one win in four games in charge. The loss to Newcastle inflicted a major blow to the club’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

