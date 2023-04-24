Skip to Content
Cobb throws 2nd career shutout, Giants beat Cardinals 4-0

By BEN ROSS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched his first shutout in 11 years and J.D. Davis hit a three-run homer, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series. Cobb scattered six hits and struck out four in his fifth career complete game and first since 2018 with Baltimore. His only other major league shutout was a four-hitter for Tampa Bay against Oakland in August 2012. It was the third complete game in the majors this season. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara each tossed a shutout against Minnesota this month. Cobb walked one and threw 70 of his 109 pitches for strikes as San Francisco won its third straight game.

