Dutch club AZ routs Hajduk 5-0 to win UEFA Youth League

GENEVA (AP) — Unheralded Dutch club AZ Alkmaar is a European champion for the first time. AZ outclassed Hajduk Split 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League final in Geneva. AZ earned Europe’s premier youth title with another dominating win in the knockout rounds. Real Madrid was previously beaten 4-0, Barcelona by 3-0 and Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0. The final paired two clubs whose men’s teams are ranked No. 37 and No. 153 by UEFA for results in European competitions over the past five seasons. Hajduk eliminated Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan to reach a first European final for the Croatian club.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.