Eagles’ Hurts says big-money deal won’t change his mentality

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is wealthier after getting his new contract. However, his mentality has not changed. Wearing a green suit and matching tie, Hurts spoke on Monday for the first time since agreeing with the Eagles last week on a five-year, $255 million deal. The contract guarantees Hurts $179.3 million. He has said hard work and determination have been the foundation for his success. The big-money contract won’t change that.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.