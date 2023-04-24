Eagles’ Hurts says big-money deal won’t change his mentality
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is wealthier after getting his new contract. However, his mentality has not changed. Wearing a green suit and matching tie, Hurts spoke on Monday for the first time since agreeing with the Eagles last week on a five-year, $255 million deal. The contract guarantees Hurts $179.3 million. He has said hard work and determination have been the foundation for his success. The big-money contract won’t change that.