FIFA confirms 4 in 2027 Women’s World Cup hosting race

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has confirmed that four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. FIFA confirmed this on Monday days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race. Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates. The vote by more than 200 FIFA member federations is scheduled for May next year. At least one of the four should be left off the official ballot paper. FIFA previously said its ruling council will approve up to three bids for the vote.

