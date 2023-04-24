Friedl caps Reds comeback with hit in 7-6 win over Rangers

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. José Leclerc walked Jonathan India to lead off the ninth. India scored on Friedl’s single to right. The Reds came back from a 5-1 third-inning deficit and tied the game in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Leclerc. Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati’s fourth relief pitcher, pitched a perfect ninth for the win. Josh Jung hit home runs in consecutive innings and drove in three runs for the AL West-leading Rangers.

