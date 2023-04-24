GM: Titans did ask 2-time All-Pro Byard to take pay cut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New general manager Ran Carthon confirmed Monday that the Tennessee Titans did ask two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut earlier this year. Carthon also made clear that Byard did not ask to be released or traded. The first-time general manager hired in January said he talked with Byard within the past three weeks and has been in constant contact with the safety’s agent. Carthon said the Titans will not do their business in public. He says they tell their players to only believe something if it comes from him, coach Mike Vrabel or controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

