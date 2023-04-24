Golden Knights top Jets 4-2, take commanding 3-1 series lead

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev scored 47 seconds apart in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Brett Howden scored twice for the Golden Knights, including one into an empty net. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk added two assists, extending his point streak to seven assists in four games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced for Winnipeg.

