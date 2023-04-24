Gray goes 7, Gallo homers to help Twins beat Yankees 6-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees helped the Minnesota Twins to a 6-1 win against New York. Jorge Polanco added two hits and three RBIs for Minnesota. The Twins have won three of the first five meetings with their longtime nemesis this year. The Yankees are 100-41 against Minnesota in the regular season since 2002, the best record for any team versus one opponent during that span. New York is also 16-2 against the Twins in the postseason during that stretch. Gray gave up three hits and struck out eight, dropping his ERA to a big league-best 0.62. The veteran right-hander went 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA in parts of two seasons for the Yankees.

