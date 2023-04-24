Hawks G Murray suspended for Game 5 vs Celtics

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with Atlanta facing the end of its season. The NBA says Murray will have to sit out one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse. The incident occurred after the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. Murray was captured on video bumping official Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the court. The player then turned to yell something before he was pulled away.

