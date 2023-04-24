Jets address key need, re-sign center Connor McGovern

The New York Jets re-signed center Connor McGovern. The move Monday addressed one of the team’s major needs before the NFL draft this week. McGovern has been the Jets’ starting center the past three seasons and he has started 48 games and missed only two since signing as a free agent in 2020. Contract terms weren’t immediately available. McGovern was the only player on the Jets last season to take every snap on offense and the first to do so since 2018. McGovern was drafted by Denver in the fifth round out of Missouri in 2016. He signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Jets in 2020.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.