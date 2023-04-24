LeBron leads Lakers past Grizz 117-111 in OT for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012. Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies.

