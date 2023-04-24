Manfred: ‘Sorry’ for Oakland fans; A’s can compete in Vegas
By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage. Manfred discussed the A’s plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors. The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in Oakland. Manfred believes the A’s can be more competitive in Vegas.