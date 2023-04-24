Maple Leafs rally, top Lightning in OT for 3-1 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, then beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Alexander Kerfoot’s power-play goal at 4:14 of overtime to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round NHL playoff matchup. Alex Killorn scored twice in helping the Lightning build a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals _ two of them by Auston Matthews _ in a span of 6 minutes, 20 seconds. Morgan Rielly’s second goal of the series tied it 4-all at 16:04 of the third period. Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano’s shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to win it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.