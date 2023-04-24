Maton hits 3-run homer, Boyd gets win as Tigers beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Maton had a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively for five innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Boyd allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time this season. José Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley each tossed a scoreless inning and Alex Lange finished with a perfect ninth for his second save in three chances.

