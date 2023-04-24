Old-time hockey returns with coaches sniping in NHL playoffs

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer hasn’t been shy to point out Minnesota was one of the most penalized teams in the NHL this season,. The New York Islanders’ Lane Lambert was surprised to hear Carolina counterpart Rod Brind’Amour sound off about a missed call. And Toronto’s Sheldon Keefe elicited a confused reaction from Jon Cooper for saying Tampa Bay is manipulating referees. The first round of the playoffs is an old-school throwback to coaches sniping at each other off the ice. It all sets the tone for their teams in their series.

