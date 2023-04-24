Orioles rally to top Red Sox 5-4 for 7th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit against Chris Sale, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-4 for their seventh straight victory. Sale allowed nine hits in five innings, failing to hold onto a 4-0 lead after Triston Casas and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Orioles starter Dean Kremer wasn’t great either, but he made it into the sixth inning after some early struggles and gave his team a chance to come back.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.