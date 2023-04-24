Packers GM Gutekunst: ‘Goals don’t change’ without Rodgers
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst disputes the idea that trading four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers means starting a rebuilding project. Gutekunst said Monday that “the goals don’t change around here” while confirming a trade sending Rodgers to the New York Jets should be finalized this week. Rodgers’ pending exit makes Jordan Love the Packers’ new starting quarterback. Love has made one career start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State in the first round of the 2020 draft.