Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:40 PM

Rangers suddenly looking for answers after two close losses

KTVZ

By VIN A. CHERWOO
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After a pair of easy wins in their first two games across the Hudson River in New Jersey, the New York Rangers appeared to be cruising along to another postseason series win. Not so fast. Two tight losses at home later, the Rangers’ stagnant offense can’t seem to get anything going anymore as they head back on the road for the next game. A 3-1 loss to the Devils on Monday night evened the first-round series at two games apiece heading into Game 5 back at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday night.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content