Rangers suddenly looking for answers after two close losses

NEW YORK (AP) — After a pair of easy wins in their first two games across the Hudson River in New Jersey, the New York Rangers appeared to be cruising along to another postseason series win. Not so fast. Two tight losses at home later, the Rangers’ stagnant offense can’t seem to get anything going anymore as they head back on the road for the next game. A 3-1 loss to the Devils on Monday night evened the first-round series at two games apiece heading into Game 5 back at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday night.

