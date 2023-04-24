Rays win modern record 14th straight at home to start season
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, 8-3 over the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901. Bradley allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros.