Sanders sees numerous Colorado players enter transfer portal

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is losing numerous players to the transfer portal, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in Colorado’s sold-out spring game over the weekend. Wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown. A day later, Lemonious-Craig decided to depart the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season. Among the others to announce on social media they will enter the portal are receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell, and running back Deion Smith.

