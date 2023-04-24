Strider takes no-hitter into 8th, Ks 13 as Braves snap skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a season-high 13 as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game skid, hitting five home runs in an 11-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Jean Segura singled to end Strider’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth, but the right-hander gave up only two hits in eight innings. Strider had a perfect game going until Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a fielding error on a leadoff grounder by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh. Sam Hilliard homered twice, and Sean Murphy, Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley also connected as the Braves avoided their first five-game losing streak since September 2017, when they ended the season with six straight defeats.

