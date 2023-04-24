Suns, Nuggets, Celtics can all advance with Game 5 wins
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Load management is a big topic across the NBA these days. One great way to make sure players get rest in the playoffs is to end a series early. The Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics all have that opportunity on Tuesday night when they host Game 5s with a 3-1 lead in the series. The Western Conference top-seed Nuggets already had one opportunity to end their series, but the feisty Timberwolves managed to extend it with a Game 4 win in overtime on Sunday.