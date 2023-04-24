Skip to Content
USC takedown of Bruins latest highlight of baseball rebuild

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

Southern California’s rebuild under first-year coach Andy Stankiewicz isn’t necessarily on the fast track but it’s certainly moving along quite nicely. The Trojans lead the nation with 12 national titles but have been in a down cycle lasting 25 years. They are in unfamiliar territory this week as they sit in the upper half of the Pac-12 standings. They have at least 19 games to play and their 24 wins are one away from last year’s total. Their 11 Pac-12 wins are three more than a year ago. They play at Washington next weekend.

