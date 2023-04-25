Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz gets another chance to defend a title at home in Spain and move closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking. The Barcelona Open winner will try to repeat as Madrid Open champion and practically guarantee a return to the top of the rankings. Daniil Medvedev will be his top challenger at the clay-court tournament after the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic because of injuries. Defending women’s champion Ons Jabeur also won’t play in Madrid this year because of an injury.