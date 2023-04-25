Arrogate, California Chrome elected to racing’s hall of fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Jockey Corey Nakatani and horses Arrogate, California Chrome and Songbird have been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in the contemporary category. Jockey Fernando Toro was elected via the historic review committee. John W. Hanes II, Leonard W. Jerome and Stella F. Thayer were selected as Pillars of the Turf. The class will be enshrined on Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs, New York. The horses were elected in their first year of eligibility.

