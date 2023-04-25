British executive Crocker hired as USSF sporting director

CHICAGO (AP) — British soccer executive Matt Crocker has been hired as sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation. He will lead the search for the American men’s national team coach. That position has been uncertain since Gregg Berhalter was pushed aside during an investigation that developed from a feud with the Reyna family. Crocker will start Aug. 2, but begin the search for a coach immediately. The 48-year-old most recently was the director of football operations for Southampton.

