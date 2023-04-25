Canada, Latin America to combine and form PGA Tour Americas

The PGA Tour acquired tours in Canada and Latin America just over a decade ago. And now it’s turning them into one tour. PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica will be known as PGA Tour Americas in 2024. They will combine for a 16-tournament schedule that will be divided by two swings. The first will be the Latin America swing. The second half will be the North America swing. The leading 10 players from the points list will have full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. They also will be exempt into the final stage of Q-school.

