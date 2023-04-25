Chicago Golden Gloves shines spotlight on female boxers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Golden Gloves counts Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali as past champions. But the event that celebrated its 100th anniversary this month has also given women a chance to show what they can do since 1994. Claire Quinn and Jessie LaFree were among the 40 who entered this year. The two thirtysomethings went straight to the finals on April 15, with Quinn losing by a decision at 154 pounds and LaFree winning by a walkover at 139.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.