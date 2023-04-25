Column: Team USA strong enough that it doesn’t need LIV help

Players who signed up for Saudi riches of LIV Golf knew there would be a cost. It wasn’t the majors. Top players are still eligible. But it should cost them a chance to play for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. For starters, the American team is strong enough it doesn’t need them. LIV players face long odds to earn one of six automatic spots. To be worthy of a captain’s pick? U.S. skipper Zach Johnson says his qualifiers will have a big say. It should be hard to consider a player who turned his back on his tour.

