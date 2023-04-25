For Heat, the legend of ‘Playoff Jimmy’ continues to grow

MIAMI (AP) — Playoff Jimmy is the moniker that Jimmy Butler has now whether he wants it or not. He says it isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He had scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs. The most recent one came Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lead in that Eastern Conference first-round series.

