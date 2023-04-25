Injured Chelsea defender Reece James to miss rest of season

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Reece James’ injury-hit campaign has come to an early end after he was ruled out for the final few weeks of the season because of a hamstring problem. Fitness issues have limited the England right back to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season. His latest injury came during the loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals last week. James completed the game against the European champions at Stamford Bridge but a scan revealed the extent of the problem. Unsettled midfielder Mason Mount is also unlikely to play again before the season’s final game as he needs surgery on a long-term pelvic problem.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.