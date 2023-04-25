Ryan 1st to 5 wins, Twins beat Yanks 6-2, take season series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-2 to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001. Ryan joined Jerry Koosman in 1979 as the only Twins pitchers to win their first five starts since the franchise moved to Minnesota for the 1961 season. Minnesota and New York each had eight hits but the Twins had seven extra-base hits. New York has lost three straight for the first time this season.

