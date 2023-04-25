States move to lift barriers between college athletes, NIL
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play. The latest legislative maneuvering paves the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes’ name, image and likeness deals. These amended laws are also trying to shield athletic departments from NCAA enforcement. Meanwhile, college athletic administrators are discovering the benefits of moving NIL activities in-house.