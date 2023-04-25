Tottenham players offer to refund their fans after 6-1 loss

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s players are offering to refund fans who travelled to watch the team get thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League. The squad made the gesture two days after the team conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes at St. James’ Park in a loss that ended up costing Cristian Stellini his job as interim manager. The Italian’s departure was announced on Monday. The players said they wanted reimburse the cost of the travelling fans’ match tickets and apologized for the performance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.