UEFA, top coaches team up to urge easing of handball law

GENEVA (AP) — Expect to see fewer penalties awarded for handball in the Champions League next season. UEFA gathered elite coaches including Zinedine Zidane and Jürgen Klinsmann to discuss the laws of the game, and its new Football Board agreed on giving new guidance for referees when it comes to handball situations in UEFA competitions. It wants to clarify that handballs should not be given if the ball deflected off a player’s body onto an arm or hand. UEFA can give guidelines to referees in its own competitions but cannot change the fundamental Laws of the Game.

