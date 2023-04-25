What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — Move over slider, curve, slurve and screwball, there’s a new (ish) breaking ball making the rounds in the majors: the sweeper. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani uses it, as does Padres starter Yu Darvish, Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and dozens of other pitchers. It’s not really a new pitch, but a new term to describe a certain type of breaking ball that’s been around a long time. A good sweeper’s main movement is side-to-side and doesn’t plunge downward like the normal slider or curveball. Ohtani’s sweeper is considered one of the best in today’s game, with a good one producing around 20 inches of horizontal movement.

