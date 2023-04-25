With Olympic goals, pro dreams Chicago boxer maps gold path

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament marked its 100th year this spring. The event was the first of its kind and spawned similar tournaments across the country. Thousands of boxers have taken part. The list of champions for the Chicago event alone includes Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali, back when he was Cassius Clay. Recent winners in Chicago include former WBC lightweight champion David Diaz and Michael Bennett, who both grew up in the city and competed in the Olympics. A number of current Golden Gloves champions have Olympic dreams, too.

