Astros shut out Rays for 2nd straight game, led by Brown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Brown combined with two relievers on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros shut out the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight game, 1-0. Brown had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two in his seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save. The Astros had snapped the Rays’ 14-game home winning streak to start the season, an MLB best since 1901, with Tuesday night’s 5-0 win. The Rays’ only hits Wednesday were singles by ninth-place hitter Manuel Margot against Brown in the third and sixth innings.

